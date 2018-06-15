Kassidi Batt Is All About Beauty And Wellness And It Shows
Photo: Rochelle Brodin (Getty Images for De Re Gallery)
If you were hoping for the same garbage everyone else is slinging, may we offer you a healthy alternative? Try Kassidi Batt, a real woman of the world (and Instagram) who promotes beauty, wellness and sensuality on a daily basis. It doesn’t hurt that she’s a total babe and a poster child for Venice Beach.
She’s living right with her line of coconut oil botanicals, the only oil you should put on or in your body (yes, that’s correct, gentlemen). Check out Kassidi on Instagram @kassidibatt and now, on with the show…
And for more on her chem-free oils, visit @coco.la.vie on Instagram.