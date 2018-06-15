Round Out The Week With Meghan Wiggins And Her Curvy Instagram

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic (Getty)

Meghan Wiggins is a new favorite LA lady of ours, mostly because she’s curvy in all the right ways. As the week comes to an end, we’re thinking it’s best to end with a girl you can hold onto, and we think Meghan might be just right for the job. Back in the day, we might have said something like “just ripe for the picking.” Shows how much we’ve matured, right?

Check out Meghan Wiggins on Instagram @wiggywiggy or have a supreme case of FOMO by the time the week ends.

A post shared by Meghan Wiggins (@wiggywiggy) on May 29, 2018 at 4:10pm PDT

A post shared by Meghan Wiggins (@wiggywiggy) on Apr 27, 2018 at 5:14pm PDT

A post shared by Meghan Wiggins (@wiggywiggy) on May 16, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

A post shared by Meghan Wiggins (@wiggywiggy) on Feb 12, 2018 at 6:39pm PST

A post shared by Meghan Wiggins (@wiggywiggy) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

A post shared by Meghan Wiggins (@wiggywiggy) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:59am PDT