Painter Casey Hancock Is A Triple Threat Air Force Vet

Casey Hancock is a lot of things: San Diego surfer, multi-faceted muralist, US Air Force veteran, and pretty portraiture painter. Nothing compares to what she can do when she puts paint to canvas. Among many of the beautiful women making awesome art, Casey not only specializes in the abstract, but she’s pretty damn phenomenal with a portrait (as you’ll soon realize).

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Jun 11, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Jun 13, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Jun 6, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

For those of you who like art, love your country, support your troops and have mildly unhealthy obsessions with gorgeous girls on Instagram (as well as Batman abstract artwork), maybe it’s time you met Casey Hancock @caseypaintings. We say she’s a triple threat, but that’s just because we can’t count all the ways she might blow your mind. Have a look, drool, then follow. It’s for your country, dammit.

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

A post shared by Casey Lynn Hancock (@caseypaintings) on May 15, 2017 at 10:32am PDT