Jessica Wall Puts Out The Toughest Photos To Ignore
Photo: Matthew Simmons (Getty)
Jessica Wall isn’t your typical Playboy Playmate. She looks like a normal person (well, as normal as a knockout babe can look), but that doesn’t mean her Instagram isn’t tough to ignore. We’re letting our guard down with this cat-loving model, and if you’re smart, you’ll trust your gut and stop pretending to ignore Jess, too.
Follow Miss September 2017 — a.k.a. Hugh Hefner’s dying wish — on Instagram @msjessicawall.