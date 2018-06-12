Jessica Wall Puts Out The Toughest Photos To Ignore

Photo: Matthew Simmons (Getty)

Jessica Wall isn’t your typical Playboy Playmate. She looks like a normal person (well, as normal as a knockout babe can look), but that doesn’t mean her Instagram isn’t tough to ignore. We’re letting our guard down with this cat-loving model, and if you’re smart, you’ll trust your gut and stop pretending to ignore Jess, too.

Follow Miss September 2017 — a.k.a. Hugh Hefner’s dying wish — on Instagram @msjessicawall.

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:48pm PST

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on Jun 12, 2018 at 12:15am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on Jun 1, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on May 19, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on Apr 20, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on Apr 27, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

She’s not the only girl who likes making awesome art: Check out painter, Zoe Schwartz

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:22am PST