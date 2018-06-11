Cat Kennedy Is Buttering Us Up With Her Powdery Lips (Among Other Things)

Cat Kennedy isn’t messing around. OK, yes she is, but in the most seductive of ways, which makes it hard to tell. From messy kitchen to sandy beach, this Miami mama is buttering us up for something. We’re pretty sure it’s either the upcoming Miami Swim Week in July, or a heart attack.

Check out Cat on Instagram @catbkennedy, then put on the kettle and stay awhile. Don’t worry, she’s not like others cats, like say, cats who are assholes.

A post shared by CAT KENNEDY (@catbkennedy) on May 15, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

A post shared by CAT KENNEDY (@catbkennedy) on Apr 11, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT

A post shared by CAT KENNEDY (@catbkennedy) on Apr 24, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

A post shared by CAT KENNEDY (@catbkennedy) on May 6, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

A post shared by CAT KENNEDY (@catbkennedy) on Jan 24, 2018 at 2:42pm PST

A post shared by CAT KENNEDY (@catbkennedy) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT