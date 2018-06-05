‘Swim Like A Mermaid’ Instagram Brings Beach Babes To Your Feed

Happy girls running to the sea on a beautiful sunset. Photo: Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia (Getty)

There are more bikini lines than seconds in a day (god bless), so Swim Like A Mermaid is your new one-stop shop. Our favorite swimwear designer Sarah Fisk knows what looks good and who it looks good on. And she’s got the best beach mamas to model them for her, too, as you’ll see.

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on Jun 1, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on May 24, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

Most of her early hand-sewn work was unique in its patterns, colors and fit. Now you can see them just about anywhere the sun shines, especially during festival season or anywhere on the California coast, where each bottom is made before finding a bottom to go on.

If you’re shopping summer attire, we recommend Swim Like a Mermaid, especially if you’re a mer-man who likes surprising his lady without having to take out a second mortgage (do kids know about mortgages?). Seriously, if you live in your swimwear during the summer, or if your girlfriend tells you she feels like a frump cake in her old rags, maybe it’s time to freshen things up.

Have a look at some of the latest designs on the greatest gals @swimlikeamermaid now, before summer ends and you feel like you forgot something. Then check out some eco-conscious Instagrams that’ll breathe new life into your feed.

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on May 29, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on May 3, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on Apr 26, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on Apr 27, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Alexis Ren has wowed you today, is it?

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:50am PDT

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on Feb 20, 2018 at 9:14am PST

A post shared by Water Spirit ™ (@swimlikeamermaid) on Dec 21, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Meet your designer, Sarah Fisk.