Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 08-28-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

"Kimberly Guilfoyle” huh? You don’t fool me Rita Repulsa!! pic.twitter.com/Xxorgh3iUa — voktyr 🗯 (@voktyr) August 25, 2020

[Trump smacking the bag of cocaine out of Don Junior’s hand] I said white POWER, you idiot! — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 25, 2020

i frolicked for the first time ever today bruh. y’all ever frolic before???? why no one ever tell me about this pic.twitter.com/HH03qAouOE — IG: ashymalikk💕 (@AshyMalik) August 24, 2020

Nobody loves The West Wing as much as people on Twitter who hate The West Wing — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 23, 2020

*hangs out in KFC parking lot asking people if I can suck on their fingers to own the libs https://t.co/V7uKiwGCBv — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 24, 2020

Dana White: "No one person, and no one place could have anticipated the challenges that COVID would bring." Joe Biden on Twitter, October 25, 2019: "We are not prepared for a pandemic." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 28, 2020

“Ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed” wasn’t just a lyric for Smash Mouth.. it was a lifestyle choice during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/0D2TU0n0eb — teatime75 (@teatime75) August 27, 2020

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

We pretend cats are jerks when really they’re just good at putting up boundaries. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) August 22, 2020

I’m about to go do my morning workout which is actually just me going for a drive and thinking about all the shit I should change but probably won’t. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) August 23, 2020

I’m my biggest fan so I’m starting an OnlyFans for me only. — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) August 26, 2020

But DO let the Britney Spears hit “Toxic” into your heart! https://t.co/il5znCnaMG — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) August 27, 2020

There are a lot of things about Twitter I don't really understand. Like why any of us are still here. — KᗩTE ᑫᑌIGᒪEY (@KateQFunny) August 28, 2020

Ever been so high that you forgive your parents for everything? — Nicole Aimée Schreiber (@nicoleaimee) August 26, 2020

I’m not very athletic, but I do sleep southpaw. — Jesus Trejo (@JesusTrejo) August 26, 2020

