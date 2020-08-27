Fun / Weird News
Trump RNC fact-checkers

RNC Speeches Reportedly the ‘Super Bowl For Fact-Checkers,’ Trump to Be Covered in Red Pen After Thursday’s Hate Speech

by Mandatory Editors

Fact-checkers should be considered essential workers. They keep us all honest and maintain the integrity of the press. The Trump administration has kept fact-checkers busier than ever, and this week, the RNC has provided ample opportunity for fact-checkers to flex their muscles.

CNN has been fact-checking the speeches every night of the RNC. The cable news giant said the first night of the RNC contained “more dishonesty than four nights of DNC.” Night two was “riddled with dishonesty” despite Melania Trump’s pleas for “total honesty.” And night three consisted of “egregious false claims and careless inaccuracies.”

Up next is Trump’s keynote speech, which is sure to be full of vitriol, scare tactics, and bald-faced lies. The Republic strategy at this year’s convention so far has been painting an apocalyptic version of America they claim will become reality if Democrats take back the White House. If past speeches provide any blueprint, Trump’s talk will be long, meandering, and will likely double down on the fear mongering and offensive statements that appeal to his white, conservative, racist base.

No matter what he says, fact-checkers will be standing by to call out the bluff, bluster, and bullshit that Trump projectile vomits every time he’s behind the podium. If we could, we’d take all those fact-checkers out for a beer to thank for their service to a country that so desperately deserves better.

