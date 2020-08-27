Fun
Jay Cutler

Jay Butler Goes Full-On Farm Boy After Dropping the Ball as NFL Quarterback and Kristin Cavallari Counterpart, Mini Cows Ensue

by Erica Rivera

Jay Cutler has returned to Instagram – and he brought some four-legged friends along, though probably not of the breed you’re thinking. In a new video, the former NFL quarterback who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, introduced his two new miniature cows. Yup. Cows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

John said no rodeo Jimmy. No rodeo means no rodeo. Lucky for you I have the answer. @yellowstone @_jeffersonwhite

A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on

“So I spent the last two weeks watching Yellowstone and at the end of it the only logical thing I felt I could do was…” Cutler said before making the big reveal of one black and one brown cow in the back of a livestock trailer. “Hey guys. We’re home. We made it,” he told the bovines, whose names are Ruby and Hank. The proud owner later posted a pic of the pair settled into their outdoor pen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Say Hello to Ruby and Hank. Thanks to @hastingsminimoos for making this happen. If you need some mini cows check them out.

A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on

Cutler deleted his @ifjayhadinstagram account a few weeks ago in the wake of his divorce from reality show star Kristin Cavallari, the mother of his three children. Lose a wife, gain livestock? Whatever keeps you warm at night, Jay. You wouldn’t be the first man to find comfort in farm animals. Let’s just hope he keeps things platonic.

