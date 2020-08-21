Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 08-21-2020

So September 2020 is Galactus https://t.co/Ta0LQvxrVK — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 17, 2020

Just ordered an Impossible Whopper from Burger King and told them to add bacon so I could really blow their minds because I don’t really care anymore. — Tony (@RandomVillain) August 16, 2020

“Dad, can I go outside and play with my fr….” pic.twitter.com/R8YWr3k9Ej — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 18, 2020

Trump's prison guards are going to get so fucking tired of hearing about how the election was stolen — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 18, 2020

Trying to stay sane in 2020 like pic.twitter.com/a58kOABBPn — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 16, 2020

Just started my own OnlyFans account, except instead of sexy naked videos, I post X-rays of my crooked spine. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) August 20, 2020

Crazy how the government confirmed UFOs existence and no one cared lol. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) August 18, 2020

God I’m tired of hearing about hard seltzer — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 20, 2020

Few things have cheered me like watching Anderson Cooper own the mypillow guy. pic.twitter.com/M9AtjJAdR6 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2020

Before pandemic: I'm not sure I like birds. During pandemic: [palms pressed to window] BIRDS. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) August 17, 2020

Don't cry because Shark Week is over. Smile because it happened. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 19, 2020

My husband left a spoon in the ice cream container to make snacking easier. I don’t think I could love him anymore than I do today. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) August 20, 2020

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could they didn't stop to think if they should." pic.twitter.com/USbyiJzh4a — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 18, 2020

How our corona response looks to the rest of the world

pic.twitter.com/r8HK8BvzQ2 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) August 18, 2020

