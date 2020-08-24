New See-Through Public Bathrooms Will Encourage Men Will Quickly Shake It Twice and Zip Up

Translucent toilets. There are two words you never thought you’d see together. Well, leave it to the bathroom wizards in Japan to come up with a urinary innovation nobody asked for.

In a nightmare for shy bladders everywhere (and a dream for those with pee fetishes), the Tokyo Toilet Project just opened two brand-new restrooms in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood. Shigeru Ban, an award-winning architect, built the bathrooms with colored glass that turns transparent when the W.C. is empty but goes opaque when occupied.

“There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park,” Ban said on the Toilet Project’s website. “The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside.”

We don’t know what’s wrong with good old-fashioned knocking, but apparently the big brains in the design world can’t help themselves. “At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern,” Ban continued. We don’t want bathrooms to be eyesores, but talking about them like works of art is pushing the limits of our imagination.

Japanese citizens are known for high standards of hygiene, so much so that many locals refuse to use public restrooms. That’s why the Tokyo Toilet Project began – to prove that restrooms don’t have to be “dark, dirty, smelly and scary.” Fifteen other creatives have been commissioned to design public restrooms to remedy this.

For now, we’re unclear how see-through bathrooms are going to catch on, but they will certainly encourage people to hurry along.

