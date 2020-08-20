Library Discovers 30-Year-Old Beer Stash During Renovations, Construction Expected to Slow Down and Slur a Little

Photo: Facebook.com/CityofWallaWalla

When you take on the task of renovating a building, especially if it’s a closed and aging library, you expect to find certain things. In the case of the library, you expect to find old and decaying, dusty books, maybe some old magazines and yellowing newspapers. What you don’t expect to find is a cache of unopened beer and 30-year-old gum. But, that’s exactly what happened in Walla Walla, Washington.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the public library in Walla Walla was closed and instead of just waiting for readers to return, the library decided to make a few renovations. This was when, in the effort of moving books shelves during demolition, a secret panel in one of the shelves was discovered by a facilities crew member. What was inside was quite a mystery to the library’s staff. It was five cans of Hamm’s beer and an opened (sadly) packaged of Godzilla Head bubble gum.

With the Walla Walla Public Library closed to the public, staff have been changing its layout to better serve patrons… Posted by City of Walla Walla Government on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

It didn’t take long to determine that the items had been placed there more than 30 years ago, sometimes in the 1980s. The funniest part of this story is that the section in which this mystery was uncovered was none other than the mysteries section.

“Someone had apparently taken a cue from ‘Treasure Island’ and stashed their booty behind the shelving, but then wasn’t able to retrieve it,” the city of Walla Walla wrote in a Facebook post displaying the intriguing items.

Based on the government warning labels on the cans, the beer was determined to be from 1988 and Godzilla Head gum hasn’t been made since the ’80s. Sadly, instead of cracking open a few cans and having a toast to the era of Teen Wolf and snap bracelets, the library decided to throw the items away. We can only hope that someone out there read about this and finally remember where they left their beer all those years ago.

