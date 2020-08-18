Taylor Swift Tears Donald Trump a New One Over the Post Office

Taylor Swift just keeps surprising us – first with her cottagecore album Folklore, and now with her fierce call-out of President Trump.

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” the singer-songwriter tweeted over the weekend. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Swift was referencing Trump’s recent move to block funding to the USPS, citing (bogus) concerns about mail-in voting. The post office is already in peril after losing billions due in part to the coronavirus pandemic – a problem Trump refused to resolve with an $89 billion bailout in April.

Why should we care about an antiquated federal government system? Well, because we need the postal service operating smoothly in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Fewer funds means slower mail delivery, and that translates into who knows how many millions of mail-in ballots that won’t arrive on time – and therefore won’t be counted.

Swift apparently understands how urgent this matter is.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely,” she said in a follow-up tweet. “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

We couldn’t have said it better, and we’re glad to see the pop star using her voice for more than tortured breakup songs.

Cover Photos: George Pimentel / Contributor and Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

