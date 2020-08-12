Twitter’s Funniest Reactions to Kamala Harris for VP

After weeks of hype and days of waiting, presidential candidate Joe Biden has finally revealed who his running mate is, and the choice couldn’t be better. Everything leading up to Nov. 3 is going to be on another level and Twitter, of course, is hyped for what’s to come. From just general speeches to her debates versus Mike Pence, Twitter was locked in with the funny takes on what’s to come from this year’s election, and we are here for all of it.

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

Hey @VP your wife going to allow you on stage with Harris? — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 11, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for Mike Pence.#BidenHarris2020 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 11, 2020

win or lose it'll be worth it to see Kamala Harris make Mike Pence scream out "MOTHER!!!" at the VP debate — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 11, 2020

I have a feeling "Mother" is not going to approve of the kind of spanking Mike Pence is going to get from Kamala Harris. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 11, 2020

Pence upon hearing he has to debate Kamala Harris… pic.twitter.com/XAH0TvLvBB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 11, 2020

VP Pence motorcade passes my son’s house in Mesa, AZ today. I raised him well. pic.twitter.com/rtRpYJRoFl — BroadwayBornBlonde (@blond_born) August 12, 2020

Mike Pence should just kick his own ass and save Kamala Harris the time. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 11, 2020

Mike Pence… and Mother. M O T H E R! That's it. That's the whole joke. pic.twitter.com/Fqm6vpV21N — ✧ 😷 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚 😷 ✧ (@DemocratsCare) August 11, 2020

Pence is already deathly afraid of standing on a debate stage with Kamala Harris because #GirlCooties and also she’ll wipe the floor with him. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 11, 2020

Mark your calendars and get your fruity cocktail ready: VP Dem debate on October 7. Our call: @KamalaHarris will KO Pence in the first round. #BidenHarris2020 #MVP #MVPHarris https://t.co/O8Q0VyI0DZ pic.twitter.com/MHXjFqcPEn — WomenForBiden (@Women4Biden) August 11, 2020

The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

💙🇺🇸💙 The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!!!!😜🥰 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 11, 2020

Halo infinite died so Kamala Harris could live!!! — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) August 11, 2020

Kamala is going to eviscerate Pence so bad. Thoughts and prayers. — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) August 11, 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.