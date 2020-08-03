The Funniest Tweets About Trump’s ‘Frorida’ Flub

Typos happen. Especially on Twitter when you’re tapping out a short missive in a burst of rage. Ah, but there is no excuse for President Trump’s latest F-up, otherwise known as “Frorida,” which was trending at No. 1 on Twitter this morning. (He has since deleted the tweet – a first ever?)

It appears the man otherwise known as the person voting Americans trust with the nuclear warhead button can’t spell the name of his home state. And no, it wasn’t because he touched the wrong key. “L” and “R” are on opposite sides of the keyboard. Of course his fellow tweeters (who can spell just fine, thank you very much) had a field day – and we are here to round up the cleverest of comments. These are the funniest tweets about Trump’s “Frorida” flub.

On trump tweeting "Frorida": R isn't even on the same side of the keyboard that L is. trump posted that tweet an hour ago, and it's still there in all its illiterate glory. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 3, 2020

Hey Spanky, where's "Frorida?" Is that next to "Glorgia" and "Arabama?" Why are you so BAD at this? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 3, 2020

If Frorida is trending,

and you don't need to check why,

you might have a dumb president. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 3, 2020

*Looks to see why Frorida is trending* Lmao it’s too early for this nonsense pic.twitter.com/VPB5t555rz — Anthony Krigbaum (@AnthonyKrigbaum) August 3, 2020

I don’t know about “ Frorida”, but here’s the scene from your visit to Texas. pic.twitter.com/Q3hTeafzMQ — MaryLouHopscotch🆘 (@mlouhop) August 3, 2020

PS/ Also just need to underscore that this is a misspelling of his *home state* that he had to wrestle with and overcome his phone's built-in autocorrect to achieve — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 3, 2020

Ri don't know where frorida ris shaggy pic.twitter.com/sDxI8fBYyl — Peter Garbacz (@PeterGarbacz) August 3, 2020

GODDAMN, if anyone needs to go back to school, it's you. Since you are a "resident" of Florida (Frorida), you should head back to one of their elementary schools. I'm sure it's safe. pic.twitter.com/fn0pHDysBL — MissVitriolic (@MissVitriolic) August 3, 2020

Frorida isn't a place, it's a state of covfefe. pic.twitter.com/BWQCOzxeer — GSV Angry Prole (@KAlmsivi) August 3, 2020

Before Lou Bega Mambo Number 5, there had to be a Mambo Number 4 A little bit of Frorida in my life

A little bit of Nambia by my side

A little bit of Sfinland’s all I need

A little bit of Ukrain what I see

A little bit Tanzaynia in the sun

A little Venenwella all night long pic.twitter.com/XWxFrmPgU7 — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) August 3, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when the President of the United States could spell the state in which he claimed residence. #Frorida — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) August 3, 2020

Greetings from Frorida! 😸 pic.twitter.com/f9hFjOHEnT — Hondo Resists – Antifa Supersoldier (@HondoResists) August 3, 2020

Poor #TrumpIsUnwell He thinks he's in Frorida and he's seeing double…or more. pic.twitter.com/6Xen47xdqC — ShirtyandSniffy (@ShirtyandSniffy) August 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/johnkingaustin/status/1290340571446296577?s=20

Frorida is my fravorite Lord of The Rings character. #Frorida — Lizz "Disgusting, F**king bitch" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) August 3, 2020

Cover Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Presidential Candidate Says About You

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.