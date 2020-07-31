Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane

Remember when people actually liked Rudy Giuliani? It wasn’t all that long ago, relatively speaking. Shortly after 9/11, Giuliani was not the hero we deserved (‘cause we deserved way better), but he was the hero we needed at the time. He was a native New Yorker who had the fury of an entire country behind him. He was the local that gave a voice to the voiceless when nobody else, including George W. Bush, could. For a long time, people really believed in Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

So like, what the fuck happened?

Well, Donald Trump became president and Giuliani made the mistake of being his personal attorney. Then, he kept saying really dumb shit. Then, he just, like, lied. All the time. He said something about “truth isn’t truth.” We don’t know. We’ve stopped keeping track. Recently, he got punked by Sacha Baron Cohen. And then, even more recently, Giuliani pulled a real Costanza by daring to defy the legacy of George Steinbrenner and his New York Yankees.

As most of us know by now, baseball has started back up again. This, despite having no fans — which makes baseball even more boring than usual. Still, God bless ‘em for trying. On opening day, with the Yankees playing the Washington Nationals, both teams took a knee in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement happening all over the country.

This, in Giuliani’s mind, was unacceptable. In fact, it was disgraceful.

All those ball players, including the Yankees, taking a knee during the National Anthem of the country that made them millionaires is hypocritical. Support for BLM, which is provoking attacks on our law enforcement and innocent people all over America, is disgraceful. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 24, 2020

“All those ball players, including the Yankees, taking a knee during the National Anthem of the country that made them millionaires is hypocritical,” Giuliani wrote in (what else) a tweet. “Support for BLM, which is provoking attacks on our law enforcement and innocent people all over America, is disgraceful.”

Get the fuck outta here, dude. Do you understand who you work for? The guy that just wished a pedophile pimp well — that’s who you work for. If you can’t see the hypocrisy of what you’re saying, then you’re not only an embarrassment to the country at large. You are especially an embarrassment to your beloved New York City. And you should be ashamed of yourself. You’re disgraceful.

For further proof of this, we invite you to check out Giuliani’s new podcast, entitled Common Sense. We’d link to it, but our common sense tells us that it’s trash and that the former mayor of New York City is losing his goddamn mind.

Cover Photo: Elsa (Getty Images)



