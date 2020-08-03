Fun / Weird News
hacks

RANKED! The 10 Most Destructive Hacks in American History

by Jeff Kronenfeld

Hacks are never as cool or funny as they seemed in goofy ’90s movies starring Angelina Jolie. Case in point: Twitter and how exposed the data and DMs of its users are. Joe Biden, Barak Obama, Elon Musk and three dozen other famous Twitter accounts got hijacked on July 15. The hackers pushed a bizarre Bitcoin scam, as well as demands for an end to the Fast & Furious franchise. They netted $120,000 according to The Verge. Vin Diesel didn’t respond as he is currently method acting as a tree for the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

JK about the F&F part. As if they weren’t bad enough, it turns out the hackers are huge Hobbs & Shaw fans. The hack is a major embarrassment for the tech company, as well as the three dozen or so high-profile users. Even more disturbing is the revelation over 1,000 people had access to most Twitter accounts. While some neckbeard in SF could be sharing your embarrassing DMs on the dark web, it could be worse. We review 10 of the most destructive and embarrassing hacks in American history.

Cover Photo: Knk Phl Prasan Kha Philbuly / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Mama Mia: Pizza Power: Restaurant Owner Throws Pie at Machete-Wielding Robber in Self-Defense

Taking Recycling Too Seriously: YouTube Chef Cooks With His Own Cum

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.