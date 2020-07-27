Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’

Remember the old phrase “two wrongs don’t make a right?” Well, maybe that’s something that Donald Trump’s parents should have told him all those years ago. His entire presidency could have been a different story! Alas, Fred and Marry Anne Trump must not have imparted that wisdom onto young Donny, because his perspective on “right and wrong” is incredibly skewed.

Take, for instance, the fact that six or so months after the coronavirus pandemic hit, Trump has finally acquiesced to wearing a fucking face mask when he’s out in public.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Now, aside from the fact that our President insists on calling the coronavirus the “China Virus” (because he is, like, super racist) we applaud him for 1) finally wearing a goddamn mask and 2) being self-aware enough to clearly sardonically call himself “our favorite president.” Like, he’s got to be intentionally trolling people, right? Part of us actually respects that.

What we don’t respect — in fact, what we’re completely mesmerized and horrified by — is that a day after calling himself “our favorite president,” President Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell well. On air. In front of people. For those who haven’t been paying attention, Ghislaine Maxwell was recently arrested for allegedly providing young girls to Jeffrey Epstein, helping him to groom and sexually abuse them. In layman’s terms, Maxwell was a pimp in a child sex trafficking ring. And she finally got arrested for it. And our President wished her well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When a reporter asked what President Trump thought about Maxwell’s arrest, and whether she would give up names of other prominent pedophiles (super gross term, BTW), Trump said “I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. “

The president continued, stating that he’s “met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Well, the “it” is that she’s in jail for pimping out young girls to Jeffrey Epstein, who was also a friend of President Trump’s, before his death-by-suicide last year. In fact, back in 2002, President Trump offered up this gem of a quote to New York Magazine:

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said of Epstein. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Yikes. This is our president. Like, people actually voted for him and will, presumably, vote for him again in November. Cancel culture is a big thing right now, yet it seems like the one person who should be canceled the most, Donald J. Trump, is still sitting in his ivory tower, atop the thousands upon thousands of lives that he has helped destroy. But at least he’s wearing a mask.

Cover Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

