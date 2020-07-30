Woman Snaps Selfie With Black Bear and Somehow Survives to Help Us Continue Wasting Away on Social Media

Photo: Stan Tekiela (Getty Images)

Everyone loves a good selfie. Sure, we can take a selfie in our boring living room or backyard, but we really enjoy taking them with beautiful scenery in the background. Bonus points if you can take a selfie with breath-taking sights and a wild animal. Since we’re not that adventurous, our animal selfie options start with goats and end with horses. We don’t go much farther than farm animals. But, one Mexican selfie-taker was a little bolder than us. She decided that it was a great idea to pose with a black bear.

It all happened at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico. A fellow visitor caught the whole thing on video.

In what could have had a much worse ending, the woman is seen on the video posing for a selfie while a black bear stands on its hind legs behind her sniffing her hair. The fact that she has no fear of posing for a photo with a wild animal is fairly jarring. But she poses like she’s taking pictures with her besties as opposed to a ferocious woodland creature.

This whole scenario could have ended very badly for the selfie taker and her friends. Luckily, the bear (who actually looks like it’s posing for the photo) walked away without incident.

In a statement on its website, the park pointed out that the beer was showing “an abnormal behavior caused by human beings” and said it was planning to capture the bear because it’s very dangerous for the wild animal to not be afraid of humans.

Even though she got the selfie of a lifetime, we really don’t advocate for people posing in front of bears, wolves, or mountain lions. It’s not worth it for a few likes on Instagram.

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.