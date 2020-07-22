Nunchuck Bear Is Going to Twitter Trend His Way Into His Own TV Series

Nobody imagined 2020 would look like this. Other than, like, Stephen King, George Orwell, and any of the writers of Black Mirror. But none of us regular people could have predicted what this year would be like. We’ve got aliens and secret police pandemics and Twitter conspiracies and basically every bad thing you can think of. But none of that matters because we also have a nunchuck bear.

A nunchuck bear!

You may have heard of Kung Fu Panda, but that chump can’t hold a candlestick to Nunchuck Bear (whom we will heretofore refer to as Michelangelo). A video posted to Twitter showed this super talented Ursidae practicing his ‘chucking skills, with nary a care in the world. Maybe he knew there was an audience, maybe he didn’t. That wasn’t the point. The point was proving to himself that if Goldilocks ever broke into his house, she would get what was coming to her.

The video, posted to Twitter has already amassed more than 150K views, and it’s easy to see why. Bears, themselves, are pretty cool. Bears practicing martial arts are even cooler. Eat your hearts out, Ninja Turtles.

We were all worried about Skynet. Meanwhile, nunchuck bears.pic.twitter.com/ZfGMIkYFl3 — Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) July 12, 2020

Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

