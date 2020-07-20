Fun / Weird News
Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already

by Jeff Kronenfeld

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in a bit of a pickle. His company makes money when folks buy shiny—and expensive—new models every year. After all, the operating costs for giant superyachts and mega-mansions aren’t cheap. It’s so important to Apple that they illegally slowed down older phones to force folks to upgrade. In fact, the company might even owe you money right now. This isn’t the pickle we alluded to earlier though. No, that old cucumber is the delayed and reduced release of Apple’s iPhone 12. Apparently the company has reduced the order for its latest widget by a fifth.

Even worse, due to supply chain issues, the release could get pushed back by two months or more. While this doesn’t sound like a big deal, it means the release will have to compete with Black Friday crowds. That is, if there are crowds or even a Black Friday. Whatever happens, it seems the coronavirus is set to take a bite out of Apple’s fourth-quarter profits. Meanwhile, consumers are likely to make do with their iPhone 11s or other older models. That is, if Apple doesn’t hack its customers’ phones again.

