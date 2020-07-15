The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued

After Goya CEO Robert Unanue revealed himself as a major Trump supporter, eyes and heads started to roll just before the Internet quickly canceled Goya. Just as quick to back anyone who can suck a ripe Trump bean fart, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to model a can of Goya and show off how much she just suddenly LOVES beans! Of course, this is all anyone needed to crack open Photoshop and do their worst, as only Twitter can do. Hilarious tweets ensue.

Photo: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

Oh photoshop Twitter is about to wreck you — Negrodamus 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@jumoffit) July 15, 2020

here, I fixed it for you. One with your 'other daddy', one pre plastic, when you still looked human, and one showcasing your special edition "kids in cages" collectibles pic.twitter.com/bP3kpkUe9c — We Are Better Than This (@Agility_Fan) July 15, 2020

If it’s a chihuahua, it has to be good.

Si es chihuahua, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/6SRXNITAX2 — Impeached King Trump (@realTrumpClone) July 15, 2020

Goya Fuck Yourself Ivanka. pic.twitter.com/UEfbjeJ73n — Justin Time /// Bruno Bizmark (@JustinThaler) July 15, 2020

Looks like she has a hold of Daddy’s tax returns. #IvankaGOYA pic.twitter.com/a2ykFWgQ66 — Ace Analyst (@AceAnalyst) July 15, 2020

China grants patent for Ivanka’s latest line of products #Goya pic.twitter.com/42GzIKlhOF — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) July 15, 2020

Fuck you, Ivanka. Bush’s Orginal Baked Beans are better. Fuck that Goya shit. pic.twitter.com/BKabO65Wbo — Sam “Typo Man” Klein🥄🥯 (@sammyclaws12) July 15, 2020

“Buy this book” – Ivanka Trump pic.twitter.com/CavgIZ10KL — Mister Xtfr (@MisterXtfr) July 15, 2020

I told you I know what beans are for#IvankaBeans pic.twitter.com/1wbIxntPUv — Booyah Bytches (@ITrulyH8U) July 15, 2020

I had to. pic.twitter.com/aJxblGCHYC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2020

21 Minutes of Pain: Ivanka Trump Has A Spotify Sex Playlist

