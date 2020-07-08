Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Music / Weird News
Kanye West

7 Scientific Signs Kanye West Is Having a Top-Shelf Narcissistic Episode When He Says He’s Running for President

by Nick Perkins

We should have known better. It’s our own fault, really. When you test the gods, you better not flinch. Well, we flinched. That can be the only explanation. When we all collectively looked up to the heavens, cursed 2020 and shouted from the top of our lungs, “Is that the best you’ve got?” we honestly believed we were doing the right thing. In hindsight (which is 20/20), we should have never tempted fate. It was just like that time we told anybody who would listen (and some people who wouldn’t) that we would choose literally anybody to be the president of the United States other than Donald Trump. We were shortsighted then and we are shortsighted now because the gods are laughing at us.

Kanye West has announced his bid for the U.S. presidency.

Now, a few key points. One, Kanye is a proud Trump-supporter and most people on Twitter are in agreement that this is nothing more than a publicity stunt designed to a) keep people talking about Kanye’s favorite subject…himself and b) to steal votes from Joe Biden, in order to “hand the win” over to Trump. The second point is that Kanye is a tremendous artist (in a train wreck, WTF is he gonna do/say/sing about next kind of way), but he is not a politician. He’s not even really a businessman, despite his shoe biz and plans for Wyoming.

So, no. Kanye is not going to be the president of the United States (though, to be fair, we said the same thing about four years ago in regards to a real estate mogul-turned-Apprentice who had no political experience either, and also we are currently living in the Twilight Zone, so who even knows anymore?). Regardless, this is little more than a publicity stunt or, to be more accurate, it’s yet another glimpse into the intense narcissism of President K. West. Luckily, science can at least help us explain him, even if we don’t altogether understand him. These are seven scientific signs that Kanye West is having a top-shelf narcissistic episode.

Cover Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Twitter is king: The Funniest Tweets Reacting to Kanye West’s Run For President

State of the Yeezy: 10 Absurd Executive Orders We’d Surely See During a Kanye Presidency

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.