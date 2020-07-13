Meanwhile in Florida: Man Travels to Vancouver to Meet 14-Year-Old For Sex, Expected She Would’ve Been of Age by the Time He Got There

There’s something strange about the state of Florida. There’s a reason there’s a term “Florida Man” because, on top of all the snowbirds that flock to the Sunshine State from the north, there are a lot of really strange people consistently making even stranger choices. One of the shady characters is a man named Samuel Aaron Leonard, of New Port Richey, Florida. He must have taken Aaliyah’s “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” a little too seriously because even though he’s 39-year-old, he attempted to travel all the way to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to meet a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Kalama Police Department, the middle-aged man had been grooming the girl for sex for the last few months on various forms of social media. During those interactions, he was portraying himself as a 20-year-old. Apparently, he didn’t realize that a 20-year-old still can’t have a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

Once the family was made aware of the predator’s intentions, the girl’s social media accounts were turned over detectives with the Kalama Police Department. Thus, began an undercover investigation in which detectives learned that the man had not only left Florida, but had already traveled all the way to Vancouver with the intent of meeting the girl.

Detectives decided that, for the safety of the girl, the man needed to be brought in immediately. They located him and continued to chat with him, pretending to be the girl. When he left the hotel to meet her, they swooped in and grabbed him once he arrived at her house. He tried to hide a plastic bag that contained a cell phone, a box of gum, some chocolate, and a love letter to the girl.

Here’s were this already dark story takes an even darker turn. After searching the hotel room, they found what they described as a “kidnappers kit” with handcuffs, duct tape, rubber gloves, a blindfold, lubricant, a sex toy, knives, a hatchet, and a .45 caliber handgun. A story like this shows us that it’s important to educate our children on the dangers of talking to strangers on the internet because this story could have had a much different outcome.

Photo: UpperCut Images (Getty Images)

