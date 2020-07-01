Attempt to Identify: Investigation Search For Orange-Colored Troll Man Responsible For More Than 120K Deaths

The president doesn’t usually double as law enforcement, but since when does Donald Trump follow precedence? In a recent rash of tweets, the Cheeto-in-Chief shared digital wanted posters of 15 people allegedly involved in an attempt to tear down an Andrew Jackson statue near the White House.

The tweets featured blurry photos of the protesters – one taking a selfie, another flipping the bird – alongside the insignia of the United States Park Police and the words “Attempt to Identify.”

The tweets came on the heels of an executive order that demands that people (or in Trump’s words, “anarchists and left-wing extremists”) who desecrate monuments – even (or, perhaps in Trump’s mind, especially) racist ones – be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

So while statues of deplorable, dead bigots are being fully protected by the law, black citizens continue to be killed by police at alarming numbers and 128K Americans are now dead from coronavirus – both tragedies that could have been mitigated with, oh, say, a competent leader in the highest office of the land.

In our own attempt to identify the man responsible for all these avoidable deaths, be on the lookout for a 74-year-old white (but orange-hued) male who stands at a lumbering 6 feet 3 inches, weighs a whopping 243 pounds, has a mouth that looks like a puckered asshole, and whose head contains no brain. If you see him, please notify authorities immediately.

Cover Photo: Twitter

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference For more news, click here. Photo: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

2/12 Doing Their Part: 6 Organizations Helping Those in Need During the Coronavirus Outbreak For more news, click here. Photo: Sladic (Getty Images)



3/12 The Repopularizing of the Drive-In Theater Marks a Return to Simpler Times For more news, click here. Photo: J. R. Eyerman (Getty Images)

4/12 We Needed This: You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Online For more news, click here. Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)



5/12 8 Inspirational Stories of Communities Coming Together During the Pandemic For more news, click here. Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

6/12 Inspire: John Krasinski Makes ‘Some’ Things Better With ‘Some Good News,’ Celebrating 15 Years of ‘The Office’ For more news, click here. Photo: YouTube



7/12 Soul Food: Cambridge, Massachusetts Mayor Pays Local Restaurants to Feed the Homeless For more news, click here. Photo: kuarmungadd (Getty Images)

8/12 Hilariously Creative Bakers Want You to Have Your Toilet Paper and Eat It, Too For more news, click here. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/12 New Yorkers Throwing ‘Corona Potlucks,’ Going to Need All the Luck They Can Get For more news, click here. Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

10/12 Heroic Dog Delivers Curbside Wine During Coronavirus Lockdown For more news, click here. Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)



11/12 Sheriff Capitalizes on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Popularity to Reopen Cold Case For more news, click here. Photo: Netflix

12/12 Tipping Point: Fireball Just Opened The World’s Biggest (Metaphorical) Tip Jar for Unemployed Food and Beverage Service Workers For more news, click here. Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.