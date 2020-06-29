The World / Fun / Weird News
Canadian heli-skier

Hell Yeah! 95-Year-Old Canadian Man Is World’s Oldest Heli-Skier, And He’s Just Getting Started

by Christopher Osburn

If you’re in your 20s, 30s, or even 40s and you’ve traveled to a handful of countries around the world, learned to play the guitar, and currently have a full-time job and apartment (or house), you probably feel like you’ve accomplished something in your life. Well, compared to Gordon Precious, you haven’t done anything.

That’s because, at the age of 95, the Hamilton, Ontario, Canada resident became the oldest person to ever heli-ski. If you don’t know what heli-skiing is, it’s exactly what it sounds like. You get dropped off at the top of a mountain by a helicopter and you have to ski all the way down. This isn’t a bunny hill. It’s not even a black diamond. It’s a freaking mountain top.

Precious took on this extreme challenge to celebrate his 95th birthday in British Columbia’s Cariboo Mountains. For completing this monumental feat, Precious set a Guinness World Record as the oldest heli-skier ever. But he didn’t finish, ski off the mountain and head in for hot cocoa. He skied for three more days with his wife and grandson to continue the celebration.

Precious has skied all over the world and has no intention of slowing down. He even plans to beat his own Guinness World Record when he goes heli-skiing again to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Photo: CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

