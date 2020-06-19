Fun / Funny Photos
Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: The Juneteenth Edition

by Matt Branham

Well, Twitter lovers, what can we say other than it’s finally Friday! That means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week, and this week we celebrate Juneteenth (the real Black day for independence). If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cover Image: NurPhoto (Getty)

