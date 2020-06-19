Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: The Juneteenth Edition

Well, Twitter lovers, what can we say other than it's finally Friday! That means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week, and this week we celebrate Juneteenth (the real Black day for independence).

So we just let the homeless sleep in the fucking rain and snow because why? https://t.co/szX4soiLGz — Danny (@Danny_MAZE) June 19, 2020

Can we normalize going to college at ages after 23? — just greg. (@iholytrojan) June 18, 2020

I am a dipshit. It took an episode of Atlanta to teach me about Juneteenth. It took an episode of Watchmen to teach me about the Tulsa massacre. It shouldn’t have. And I’m pretty sure I’m not the only dipshit out there. — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 19, 2020

I watched Parasite on 123movies it ain’t have no subtitles. I was in that mf making my own script — SRT TT (@larryvslife) June 19, 2020

For everyone going to restaurants right now my only question is what the fuck — Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) June 19, 2020

Is this how idiots acted when seatbelts were invented? They protested over their right to die in a crash? My god. WEAR THE MASK. — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) June 19, 2020

8am-noon: look at the little screen

noon-7pm: look at the medium screen

7pm-4am: look at the big screen

4am-8am: why cant i sleep — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) June 19, 2020

American healthcare be like pic.twitter.com/Ou9wc263qM — Alex (@775AC) June 17, 2020

oh fuck how many children did she eat https://t.co/jsSJMFlTOJ — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) June 18, 2020

bro they teach so little African history in school you can't even learn on your own without feeling like a conspiracy theorist — lil egusi vert 🇳🇬 (@yedoyeOT) June 18, 2020

ok come over and i’ll call the supreme court to ask if they like you and you can listen in on the phone in my mom’s room https://t.co/G7B7bMo1fx — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) June 18, 2020

Just got Kubo back from his first trim and I’m not sure we have returned with the same dog 😂 pic.twitter.com/QYs0st6cGZ — Mumbo Jumbo (@ThatMumboJumbo) June 18, 2020

Mood when you learn that Beethoven was black pic.twitter.com/zrYY3NOKgs — 🌹JNTX🌹 (@EYSP9377) June 18, 2020

