Officer Karen Has Meltdown Over Wait For McMuffin, Talk About McPrivilege

Talk about McPrivilege. A video of a white Georgia cop having a meltdown over having to wait for her McMuffin went viral this week. The crybaby, identified as Stacey, a 15-year police veteran, filmed her reaction after pick-up for her mobile order of a McMuffin, hash browns, and coffee was delayed at a McDonald’s in Richmond Hill.

“I hadn’t eaten in a while so I was kind of hungry,” said the weepy officer on the recording. “So I’m still waiting and I’m still waiting.” An employee asked her to pull up and brought her coffee to her. “I said, ‘Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it,’” Stacey went on. “It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made.”

We can only assume that Officer Karen (as she has since been dubbed) was referring to some kind of paranoid fear that her order had been tinkered with because she is a member of law enforcement and the whole world kind of hates cops right now (and with good reason; just look at what happened to George Floyd, among many other black Americans killed by white cops).

“I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break,” Stacey pleaded. “I don’t know how much more I can take.”

Stacey who has been a cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop Come on America. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/IcudsNfVLY —Ann (@tkag2020_ann) June 17, 2020

The video got over 3 million views on Twitter. While initially posted by a police supporter, most of the commenters were not sympathetic to Officer Karen’s plight.

“Black people are worried about getting killed in their sleep and cops are having nervous breakdowns about hash browns,” one Twitter user pointed out.

“Stacey’s sobbing because they forgot to give her a McMuffin while Rayshard Brooks is murdered in a Wendy’s parking lot,” another tweeted.

Here’s a thought, Stacey: make your own fucking McMuffin at home. Or do what all the other cops do when they’re hungry on the clock and grab a doughnut instead. No waiting – or whining – necessary.

Cover Photo: Twitter

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)



7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)



11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.