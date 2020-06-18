Fun / Weird News
Officer Karen Has Meltdown Over Wait For McMuffin, Talk About McPrivilege

by Mandatory Editors

Talk about McPrivilege. A video of a white Georgia cop having a meltdown over having to wait for her McMuffin went viral this week. The crybaby, identified as Stacey, a 15-year police veteran, filmed her reaction after pick-up for her mobile order of a McMuffin, hash browns, and coffee was delayed at a McDonald’s in Richmond Hill.

“I hadn’t eaten in a while so I was kind of hungry,” said the weepy officer on the recording. “So I’m still waiting and I’m still waiting.” An employee asked her to pull up and brought her coffee to her. “I said, ‘Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it,’” Stacey went on. “It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made.”

We can only assume that Officer Karen (as she has since been dubbed) was referring to some kind of paranoid fear that her order had been tinkered with because she is a member of law enforcement and the whole world kind of hates cops right now (and with good reason; just look at what happened to George Floyd, among many other black Americans killed by white cops).

“I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break,” Stacey pleaded. “I don’t know how much more I can take.”

The video got over 3 million views on Twitter. While initially posted by a police supporter, most of the commenters were not sympathetic to Officer Karen’s plight.

“Black people are worried about getting killed in their sleep and cops are having nervous breakdowns about hash browns,” one Twitter user pointed out.

“Stacey’s sobbing because they forgot to give her a McMuffin while Rayshard Brooks is murdered in a Wendy’s parking lot,” another tweeted.

Here’s a thought, Stacey: make your own fucking McMuffin at home. Or do what all the other cops do when they’re hungry on the clock and grab a doughnut instead. No waiting – or whining – necessary.

