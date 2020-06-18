Keanu Reeves Auctions Off Zoom Date to Help Children With Cancer

If you’re one of the millions of movie lovers who have a man-crush on Keanu Reeves, your chance to finally make that fantasy bromance a reality is here. The 55-year-old star of The Matrix, John Wick, and Bill & Ted franchises (among so many other excellent films) is auctioning off a virtual date for charity.

One lucky bidder will get 15 minutes in heaven (OK, on Zoom) with the movie star. While this opportunity was valued at $10,000, bids quickly surpassed that figure; last we checked, they were up to $17,400. All that dough will go to Camp Rainbow Gold, an organization in Idaho that provides “emotionally empowering experiences” to children with cancer.

What would you do with 15 minutes alone with Reeves? Well, don’t get any crazy ideas. The bidding page clearly states that “Camp Rainbow Gold and/or the celebrity has the right to cancel the call if there is threatening or inappropriate behavior.”

If you can behave yourself (the bidding page suggests you ask him questions; snore), you’ll have your e-date with Reeves the week of July 6. But you better act fast; bidding is only open until Monday, June 22 at 12:00 p.m. MDT. As for the rest of us broke fans, we’ll just have to satisfy ourselves with the onscreen version of the internet’s biggest lust object.

Cover Photo: VALERIE MACON / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.