I Won’t Be Back: Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaves Gym Over No Face Mask Policy

Gyms are reopening across the country after three months of coronavirus shutdown, exciting meatheads and cardio addicts alike. You’d think celebrities wouldn’t give AF about this because surely they can work out in their own home gyms, but you’d be wrong. Apparently, Arnold Schwarzenegger was among exercise enthusiasts eager to get back in the gym – but not for long. The Governator showed up at Gold’s Gym in Venice on Tuesday to film a social media video but left after learning that the facility doesn’t require gym-goers to wear face masks.

Though Gold’s Gym has been taking some coronavirus prevention precautions, like checking members’ temperatures, limiting capacity to 50 percent, and frequently sanitizing machines, that wasn’t enough for Arnie. We can’t say we blame him; at age 72, he is in the high-risk category. Also, if anyone knows how much sweat and spittle are excreted when dumbbells pump iron, it’s the bodybuilder formerly known as the Austrian Oak. After all, the only thing anyone should walk out of the gym with are mirror muscles, not a potentially fatal case of COVID-19.

Cover Photo: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Jog your memory: The Rusty American’s Guide For Getting Back to Being a Douchebag Gym Rat

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)



7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)



11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.