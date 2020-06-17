Fun / Weird News
Aunt Jemima

Funniest Tweets About Aunt Jemima’s Retirement (People Are Really Opinionated About Syrup)

by Mandatory Editors

Times, they are a’changin’. Or at least breakfast is. In case you slept in this morning, the internet worked itself into a tizzy. Over syrup. OK, not just over syrup. The tizzy was about racist brand names and images used to sell products. We saw a similar outcry last month when Land O’ Lakes removed the Native American butter maiden from its packaging.

The latest canceled lady that white Americans feel a creepy affinity for? Aunt Jemima. Yes, Quaker Oats has announced that “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype” and that the company will remove her likeness and brand name from the (totally unhealthy and unnatural) syrup “to make progress toward racial equality.”

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users lost their shit – and in the process, made us laugh. These are the funniest tweets about Aunt Jemima’s retirement.

Cover Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Study up: The Mandatory White Guy’s Guide to Being a Supportive Ally to the Black Community

Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.