Wisconsin Lawyer Arrested After Spitting in Black Teen’s Face at Protest, Expected to Represent Her Own Shitty Self

Somebody better call a lawyer. If the current political movements making their way across the world have done anything, they’ve exposed just how shitty a lot of public figures are, at the very least. Whether it’s celebrities being dropped from TV shows for racist or sexist comments, football stars proving they should stick to dribbling or, in this case, catching balls (thanks for the thought, Nancy Grace), or, thankfully, police officers being fired and charged with actual crimes, the wheat has definitely been separated from the chaff in terms of who are good humans and who are bad ones.

Stephanie Rapkin is, allegedly, a bad one. According to a report from People, 64-year-old Rapkin, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, made her presence known at a peaceful protest in her hometown. Peace was the last thing on her mind, however, as the woman parked her car across the road in which protesters were marching, blocking the march and causing a disturbance. After parking her car, Rapkin approached the protesters and was recorded spitting on a 17-year-old protester who helped organize the march. Police were informed and Rapkin was arrested.

Oh, we should mention that Rapkin is a lawyer. And also, this wasn’t the only time she would be arrested that weekend. Though not initially taken into custody after the first incident, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rapkin must have been desperate for jail time because she was arrested again the following day after a group of protestors gathered at her home to, well, protest. Instead of just hiding in her house and taking her verbal lashings like she should have done, Rapkin came outside of her home to confront the group, and she ended up reportedly pushing a college student. When police were called to this scene, Rapkin allegedly became “physically resistive” with officers, even kneeing one of them in the groin before finally getting handcuffed and taken to jail.

The good news is, she could represent herself in court if she wanted to. The bad news is, she’ll probably have to because everybody else thinks she’s an asshole.

Cover Photo: Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Khosrork (Getty Images)

2/12 City Official Resigns After Drinking Beer and Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting, But What Else Are We Supposed to Do? For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lydie Gigerichova (Getty Images)



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: JackF (Getty Images)



5/12 Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images

6/12 Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Missy Modell (YouTube)



7/12 India Cops Use Giant Tongs to Apprehend Criminals in the Age of Coronavirus, Don’t Try the Salad For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/12 Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN



9/12 Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

10/12 Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)



11/12 Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Detroit Home, Apparently Much Less Intimidating in His Jammies For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Macombe CSO (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.