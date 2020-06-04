Twitter’s Funniest Reactions to Donald Trump: Bunker Inspector

Earlier this week, while cities were in flames and a nation needed a leader, they found one. Unfortunately, he was hiding deep inside of a bunker probably chewing down his fifth Big Mac of the night. Donald Trump would later emerge like a troll from his cave, stating he was the Bunker Inspector, just making sure things were working in there? That the chute that connects the bunker to the local McDonald’s shake machine was still working? After finding out where the president of the United States really was, Twitter users quickly turned their anger into jokes to help us all smile and realize we don’t need this man, we have each other. And we will get through this together, with or without him.

BREAKING: Man who thinks a mask makes him look weak is now hiding in a bunker. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 1, 2020

still cannot believe that they turned the lights off at the WH like a house on halloween that ran out of fun size mounds — rachel syme (@rachsyme) June 1, 2020

Did they stock the bunker with McDonalds? https://t.co/1fC1g03x5N — Tony Gautier (@RandomVillain) June 1, 2020

"sir, this is the White House bunker concierge hotline" — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 4, 2020

We will fight them on the beaches…

Churchill We will hide in a bunker.

Put two rows of fencing.

Use the National Guard, secret police, police in riot gear.#BunkerBoyTrump @realDonaldTrump

Spray two yellow lines down your back. Tango man. pic.twitter.com/cNxEAeyAXD — losriley (@losriley) June 4, 2020

Trump: shitposting from his bunker Biden: marching with protestors https://t.co/xkUNeOFIS9 — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) May 31, 2020

Breaking news: Trump all tucked in for the night in his safe, secure bunker. #MASA pic.twitter.com/1EoiolYtOg — Serendipatti (@PDMcMurray1) May 31, 2020

Fuck whoever put wifi in Trump's lil bitch bunker. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 1, 2020

Trump in his Rose Garden address: "I am the president of law and order. We are ending the riots and lawlessness.” Also Trump: Hid in the White House bunker less than 24 hours ago. #CowardinChief — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) June 1, 2020

Trump is checking if it's safe to come out of the bunker.#BunkerBoy#BunkerDonpic.twitter.com/rLVv7CstTC — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) June 1, 2020

Would not be surprised if Trump did not address the protests and just said "the bunker I'm staying in is one of the finest bunkers" — Sam Morril (@sammorril) June 1, 2020

Secret Service concerned Trump’s ass sticks up too high to avoid detection during

belly-crawl to the bunker…. Reassessing escape technique. #BunkerTrump pic.twitter.com/jhinPvMsje — Groucho2.0 (@georgefenneman) June 1, 2020

Trump will start the the next civil war and hide out in the bunker with bone spurs again 🙄#TrumpsWarOnAmerica — Mo (@eatinghouses) June 1, 2020

Wondering if Trump is still partying with the Morlocks in the bunker. pic.twitter.com/5AHngHEwST — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 1, 2020

