Trump

Twitter’s Funniest Reactions to Donald Trump: Bunker Inspector

by Mandatory Editors

Earlier this week, while cities were in flames and a nation needed a leader, they found one. Unfortunately, he was hiding deep inside of a bunker probably chewing down his fifth Big Mac of the night. Donald Trump would later emerge like a troll from his cave, stating he was the Bunker Inspector, just making sure things were working in there? That the chute that connects the bunker to the local McDonald’s shake machine was still working? After finding out where the president of the United States really was, Twitter users quickly turned their anger into jokes to help us all smile and realize we don’t need this man, we have each other. And we will get through this together, with or without him.

