Funniest Father’s Day Cards That’ll Make You the Heavy Favorite Child

Father’s Day is coming, and you can’t let it pass without acknowledging your dad. While social distancing might keep you from celebrating your old man properly (by which we mean with a big steak and a strong drink), there’s no excuse for not sending a greeting card (just don’t lick the envelope, please). No matter what your father’s personality, the goal should be to make him laugh. Luckily for you, the internet is teeming with hilarious options guaranteed to have your papa guffawing when he opens the envelope. These are the funniest Father’s Day cards that’ll make you the heavy favorite child. The hardest part of celebrating the holiday now is choosing only one.

Cover Photo: Pinterest

1/20

2/20



3/20

4/20



5/20

6/20



7/20

8/20



9/20

10/20



11/20

12/20



13/20

14/20



15/20

16/20



17/20

18/20



19/20

20/20

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.