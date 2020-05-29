Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 5-29-2020
Well, Twitter lovers, Trump may have tried to shut your tweets down, but he can’t stop the funniest tweets from flying today. While this has been one of the harder weeks in recent American history, all the more reason to celebrate surviving another one, even if it’s a continuation in the endless saga of coronavirus isolation. If you were unfortunate to miss last week’s tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then follow it up with some Mandatory Good News of the Week, then follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.
Due to less air pollution the sky is so clear ! I can see the Universal logo ! pic.twitter.com/EqiqIDL4JJ
— Romain Revert (@romainrevert) April 13, 2020
The Rekarenstruction Act of 2020 https://t.co/OVrZ4EPQOd
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 28, 2020
I guess racism was an essential business
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 29, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg – Dead At 36 – Says Social Media Sites Should Not Fact Check Posts https://t.co/YC0ewn4xnu pic.twitter.com/FK72v8fv1u
— The Shovel (@TheShovel) May 28, 2020
just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean you can instagram your tweets
— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) May 25, 2020
God is looking down on humans right now thinking, “Damn. Maybe I should try dinosaurs again?”
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 29, 2020
Don’t Worry, #PlumpPresident Is Still Trending
can’t believe corona blew a 28-3 lead to racism
— ziwe (@ziwe) May 29, 2020
Today is an excellent day to tell that person in your life that if he or she is voting Trump in November, you will never speak to them again
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 29, 2020
This picture is gonna look so clean on page 78 of the history book https://t.co/aHTGDHj7QR
— Goldmouth 🥇 (@GoldMouthKehwon) May 28, 2020
NONE OF THIS WOULD BE HAPPENING IF WE’D ELECTED SOMEONE WITH A VA- https://t.co/WdBbx9rnao
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 29, 2020
I’m still stuck on using tear gas in the middle of a pandemic that hits the respiratory system
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) May 29, 2020
not for the faint of heart: pic.twitter.com/mAu9hiAHlE
— kim. (@KimmyMonte) May 28, 2020
Idk but they tried peacefully kneeling and yall had a problem with that too. https://t.co/Cbyek0Z8Cd
— Ayesha 💙 (@ayeemalik99) May 28, 2020
when we reopen, our maximum capacity will be 2
— Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) May 28, 2020
here's a dinosaur reading a bedtime story to puppies and I don't know who needs to see this but I sure as hell did pic.twitter.com/RYmymYjOOC
— shauna (@goldengateblond) May 28, 2020
Trump Melts Down Over Twitter, And the Reaction Tweets Are Golden
1/6
1-Year-Old Chef Becomes Latest Quarantine Prescription For Pure Happiness, Let Us Coin Him ‘Salt Baeby’
For more good news, click here.
Photo: facebook.com/KOBEEATS/
2/6
The Mandatory Matching Guide to Choosing the Right Foster Dog During Quarantine
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Sally Anscombe (Getty Images)
3/6
Influencer Dog Loses His Mind Seeing Himself on TV, Put All Influencers and Their Protein Shakes to Shame
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Storyful
4/6
Minor League Baseball Team Puts Stadium On Airbnb, We Can Only Imagine The Strange Things People Will Use It For
For more good news, click here.
Photo: AP Photo/Michael Spooneybarger (Getty Images)
5/6
Drive-Thru State and County Fairs Might Keep Your Inner Hillbilly Alive and Deep Fried This Summer
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Eric Raptosh Photography (Getty Images)
6/6
The 20 Funniest Movie Marquees to Entertain You Until Theaters Reopen
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Pinterest