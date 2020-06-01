Young Boy Cries After Getting McDonald’s for First Time Since Lockdown, His Colon Confirms That’s the Appropriate Response

If this worldwide lockdown has taught us anything, it’s that we should not take life’s simple pleasures for granted ever again. Whether it’s toilet paper, genuine human interaction, or even our favorite fast foods, hopefully, we have learned to appreciate the little things in life. If anybody knows about the simple joy that fast food can deliver, it’s a young boy from Singapore who recently burst into tears of joy when he was presented with his favorite meal from McDonald’s, which had previously been closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Upon being presented with the food, Adam Bin Mohammad at first thought his mom was playing a mean prank on him. Very quickly he realized, however, that his mom was not pranking him. In fact, his mom was the best mom ever! When he realized what he was seeing, he immediately burst into tears of gratitude and desire. Adam is autistic, so he feels things more intensely and differently than others do, but we’ll be honest: if we were presented with our favorite meal after months of not getting it, we’d probably cry, too. This video warms our soul and does good things to our hearts. We can’t say it will do the same to young Adam’s, though. Or his stomach. Or his colon. It is McDonald’s, after all.

Cover Photo: Newsflash/watiwan.mayaadam

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Khosrork (Getty Images)

2/12 City Official Resigns After Drinking Beer and Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting, But What Else Are We Supposed to Do? For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lydie Gigerichova (Getty Images)



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: JackF (Getty Images)



5/12 Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images

6/12 Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Missy Modell (YouTube)



7/12 India Cops Use Giant Tongs to Apprehend Criminals in the Age of Coronavirus, Don’t Try the Salad For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/12 Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN



9/12 Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

10/12 Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)



11/12 Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Detroit Home, Apparently Much Less Intimidating in His Jammies For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Macombe CSO (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.