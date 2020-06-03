Men Less Likely to Recycle Out of Fear of Looking Gay, Study Shows You’ve Got Bigger Problems If You Think That

If there’s been anything positive since the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s that all over the world, the environment has shown positive changes. The smog that previously covered many cities is gone, the canals of Venice are crystal clear for the first time in maybe forever, and air all over the world is cleaner because people aren’t driving as much as usual. That’s why it’s vitally important, even when this is all over, to keep environmental issues at the forefront. But you don’t have to chain yourself to a Redwood tree to do your part. If you want to start small, simply make recycling a priority. And no, it’s not “gay” or “feminine” to do it either.

Confused yet? Well, so were we when we saw that a new study claims that many men refuse to recycle because they assume that it makes them look feminine or worry that people will think they’re gay. We are honestly dumbfounded by this because we can’t see a correlation between someone’s sexual orientation and whether or not they care about the environment. But, according to a study from Penn State, some guys think there is.

Over 900 people participated in the study, which examined the perceptions of men and women and why they engage in “feminine” and “masculine” behaviors. Each person read a fictional scenario of someone’s daily life and used a 10-point scale to figure out whether they believed that person was masculine or feminine.

Not only did we learn that men avoid recycling and turning off their AC to avoid looking girly, but they’re also afraid of any woman who exhibits behaviors they consider to be manly. Hopefully, they’ve been working on a time machine as their quarantine project because they’re going to need it to get back to 1950.

Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

You are what you watch: What Your Favorite Streaming Service Says About You

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)



7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)



11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.