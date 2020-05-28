Minor League Baseball Team Puts Stadium On Airbnb, We Can Only Imagine The Strange Things People Will Use It For

Let’s face it. We’re all getting pretty tired of being stuck at home because of coronavirus quarantine. Working from home was fun at first. We loved not having to shower every day. We also enjoyed the freedom of wearing a dress shirt and sweatpants during Zoom calls. Plus, we could make a sandwich or take a nap pretty much any time we wanted. We can still do all those things, but now we’re bored. The worst part is that we don’t even have any sports to watch. A summer without minor league baseball isn’t going to be fun. Luckily, if we have $1,500 to burn (stimulus check anyone?) we can actually rent a minor league stadium for a night and pretend our favorite team is actually playing.

That’s because the home stadium of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, was listed to rent on Airbnb for the staggeringly low price of $1,500 per night. You could spend that on a single hotel room in New York City.

Photo: AP Photo/Michael Spooneybarger (Getty Images)

Netflix and chill at my place? Ballpark AirBnB: https://t.co/EQ0V4LLC7R pic.twitter.com/kJkLW35Lsz — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) May 24, 2020

The listing states that the stadium rental can accommodate up to 10 people. So either you have a large family or you’re really bad at social distancing. Either way, you’ll have one heck of a home run derby. Or, you could bring a giant sheet of plastic and use the outfield as a slip and slide. Even if you’re just going to sit and wait for some kind of ghost baseball team to show up like in Field of Dreams, you’re going to do it while spending less than $2,000.

The listing also states that you’ll have access to the Wahoos’ clubhouse, a large bedroom (so you don’t have to sleep in the infield or press box unless you want to), the batting cages, and the whole field. The best part is that the clubhouse was recently renovated and comes with four leather couches, flat-screen TVs, and a ping pong table. At the very least, you can dress up in a Twins uniform, trot out to the pitcher’s mound and pretend you’re the kid from Little Big League. That’s what we’d do.

