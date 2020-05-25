Ready or Not! The 16 Funniest Tweets About Reopening America
A cure? A vaccine? Who needs ’em? Everyone is so lonely and exhausted by all this COVID talk that even our leaders think: Aw, the hell with it, let’s start opening America! As lonely birds begin to flock back out to bars, beaches and other places they don’t belong, we turn to Twitter for the funniest tweets to express the lunacy of it all. Enjoy our the funniest tweets that perfectly articulate the madness, then join us in a solemn group farewell to America. Ready or not, here we come!
Cover: JOHANNES EISELE (Getty)
Trending #PresidentPlump: The Funniest Tweets Following Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump Jab
America’s reopening strategy pic.twitter.com/15P1y3qeqo
— Mo Amir ॐ This is VANCOLOUR (@vancolour) May 13, 2020
Rest of the world when they see America opening back up#RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/njvv7DrZFK
— TheMayor4U (@mayor4_u) May 14, 2020
Watching America reopening to greatness peace prosperity for all pic.twitter.com/OboBk1CZ3e
— BrightLight (@BrightL74464203) May 16, 2020
#RIPAmerica especially these days 🙃💔 pic.twitter.com/UvTjGVzGzF
— Rayan 🎮🃏 (@RayanMo57142510) May 14, 2020
5 scathingly funny cartoons about America's risky reopening: https://t.co/676CeaTFhR pic.twitter.com/gJ29ld8B2Z
— The Week (@TheWeek) May 16, 2020
Congratulations America! You wanted a TV reality show president.
Now you are all participant's on Survivor.#RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/pPUTElHqvc
— Denise 🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@browncdngirl) May 14, 2020
#RIPAmerica me getting paranoid before I take a hit 💨 pic.twitter.com/qsI0YctYSD
— Jose Lopez (@finally_s0me0me) May 14, 2020
At least we have a solid plan for reopening America. pic.twitter.com/e0pGBM1Gp1
— Motivational Terror (@Motivated2Die) May 15, 2020
*goes on twitter for some entertainment & positive news*
*sees #RIPAmerica is trending* pic.twitter.com/kFgB4AMujl
— meanuh (@HitDaKwong) May 14, 2020
#RIPAmerica 2020 in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/cNTe6Sf7Ob
— Brittany Ann Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerAnn) May 14, 2020
There’s more covid in America than ever before but the country is opening up like it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/EMBPecFYLU
— sunde white (@sundewhiteart) May 21, 2020
America reopening the country while “trying” to control the spread of Cov-19 https://t.co/KXXdcZ85iS
— LightSkinMenDontCheat (@_TrendWay) May 22, 2020
America COVID-19:
reopening: pic.twitter.com/Inngv85xat
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 20, 2020
Dumbasses who want to "reopen America" but who also refuse to wear the masks that will facilitate reopening America are the most baby-assed whiny motherfuckers. "I want candy." "Then you have to pay for it." "NO, BABY WANT CANDY. INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY. MAH FREEDOM. I WANT CANDY!"
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) May 18, 2020
America reopening https://t.co/g44qjCzaeE
— JP (@jpbrammer) May 17, 2020
20 Hilarious GIFs That Accurately Depict Our Current Level of Quarantine Despair
1/5
Chuck Norris Will Crash Your Quarantine (For a Price), And Other Celebrities You Can Rent With New App
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/5
Gaming Said to Be One of Only Things Making Quarantine Bearable, Study Shows Reality Isn’t an Option Anymore
For more good news, click here.
Photo: blackCAT (Getty Images)
3/5
Korean Baseball Team Uses Cardboard Cutout Fans to Maintain Morale, Somehow No Less Boring Than Actual Baseball
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Huffington Post
4/5
The Best Quarantine Art on Instagram Made During This God-Forsaken Pandemic
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Matryx (Pixabay)
5/5
Mandatory Good News: FedEx Worker Surprises Quarantined Girl With Cupcake on Her Birthday
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Carey Kirkella (Getty Images)