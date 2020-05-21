Fun / Funny Photos / Weird News

Trending #PresidentPlump: The Funniest Tweets Following Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump Jab

by Mandatory Editors

Since President Trump has a nickname for everyone these days, it’s only fitting that he finally have one of his own. After Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi expressed “concerns” over his weight group or, how they say, “morbidly obese,” Twitter took over from there, dubbing him President Plump. It was no time at all before #PresidentPlump began trending and some of the best tweets rose to the top. We’re not one to fat-shame, but luckily he’s got a very thick, leathery skin. So for pure entertainment purposes, we’ve gathered the best of the best for you to scroll through right here!

