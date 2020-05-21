A Tale of Two Karens: The Internet’s Ridiculous K-Word Conversation Continues, No Quarantine Can Stop a Karen

It was the best of times, it was the worst of Karens. Schools and businesses might be closed (unless you’re these idiots), but nothing stops a Karen from causing a scene during quarantine. In the ongoing debate as to whether the “K-word” is now the worst of slurs, we can only point to how ridiculous that level of white privilege is by sharing these stunning stories of Karens at their worst. Because, as we know, a Karen divided amongst itself cannot stand, which that’s why there are so many of them.

First, this woman who clearly needed a new phone but doesn’t even know how to actually speak to other humans without yelling and referring to them as “the mafia.” Looks like somebody isn’t fully aware of mental health awareness month.

Karen wants a new phone… pic.twitter.com/sKgfxOFH7J — Rex Chapman(@RexChapman) May 16, 2020

The ease in which she transitions from perfectly calm, albeit annoying, customer to demon witch from hell is astonishing. Telsa doesn’t go from 0 to 60 that quickly! How this woman’s name could be anything other than a Karen (we’d allow Susan, too) would dare to defy science itself. Which is convenient because science seems to have taken a backseat anyway.

View this post on Instagram The high-five at the end…… A post shared by Karen (@karensgoingwild) on May 18, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

And then, there’s this precious gift of a woman. While most people in her life might refer to her as “the shrew,” this type of Karen will stop at nothing to get what she wants (including literally stealing something out of a child’s hand). If you’ve ever seen a woman send back her drink at a bar and then tell someone they’re not very good at their job while one of her boobs hangs out, then you’ve met this woman (or a not-so-distant relative of hers). The matching haircut and attire show she was present as Exhibit A during the creation of “basic” and she very well may have a middle name of Karen to match her first name. That is so Karen!

Cover Photo: Instagram

1/12 Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Khosrork (Getty Images)

2/12 City Official Resigns After Drinking Beer and Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting, But What Else Are We Supposed to Do? For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lydie Gigerichova (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: JackF (Getty Images)



5/12 Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images

6/12 Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Missy Modell (YouTube)

7/12 India Cops Use Giant Tongs to Apprehend Criminals in the Age of Coronavirus, Don’t Try the Salad For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/12 Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN



9/12 Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

10/12 Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

11/12 Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Detroit Home, Apparently Much Less Intimidating in His Jammies For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Macombe CSO (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.