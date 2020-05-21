South Korean Soccer Team Apologizes For Packing Stands With Sex Dolls, Constant Excitement Was Dead Giveaway

It’s no secret that sports, from youth leagues to professionals, have been put in a holding pattern for the last few months. Major League Baseball seems to have a plan to start their abbreviated season in July. The NBA, NHL, and MLS shut down in March with few clues as to when and if they’ll restart this year. But, one country has begun to play sports again. South Korea has restarted its baseball and soccer leagues. But, just like when U.S. sports leagues restart, there will be one important aspect missing: fans in the stands. But, one league’s choice of replacement fans caused the need to apologize on social media.

Since nobody wants to watch games on TV with empty stands, teams in South Korea came up with a compromise: they’d put dummies and cardboard cutouts in the stands. Plus, advertisers would be happy because the faux fans would be holding advertisements. Everything was going well until some people watching the telecast of a soccer game noticed something was a little off with the stand-ins: they looked an awful lot like sex dolls.

Yes, that’s right, sex dolls. FC Seoul soccer club had to apologize on Instagram because fans watching a recent match noticed that some of the mannequins in attendance were actually sex dolls; some were evening holding advertisements for adult websites.

Still, in the apology, the team claimed that it was all just a “misunderstanding” with the company providing the dolls. “Our intention was to do something light-hearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again,” the post stated in Korean.

No word yet on what they plan to do with a stadium full of sex dolls. But, there are probably a lot of lonely men stuck in quarantine who would be happy to take them off their hands.

Photo: Ryu Young-suk/Yonhap via AP

1/12 Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Khosrork (Getty Images)

2/12 City Official Resigns After Drinking Beer and Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting, But What Else Are We Supposed to Do? For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lydie Gigerichova (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: JackF (Getty Images)



5/12 Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images

6/12 Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Missy Modell (YouTube)

7/12 India Cops Use Giant Tongs to Apprehend Criminals in the Age of Coronavirus, Don’t Try the Salad For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/12 Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN



9/12 Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

10/12 Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

11/12 Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Detroit Home, Apparently Much Less Intimidating in His Jammies For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Macombe CSO (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.