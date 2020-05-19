Fashion Faux Pas: Gap Pulls ‘Camp Shirt’ That Looked Eerily Like an Auschwitz Uniform

The fashion industry is known for straddling the line between provocative and inappropriate. Every so often, a designer messes up so bad it gets everyone’s attention in all the wrong ways. We just didn’t think Gap — known for its safe, solid-colored khakis, unremarkable button-downs, and logo sweats — would be the brand guilty of a major faux pas. But it is – for what it dubbed a “camp shirt.” And we aren’t talking summer camp, kids.

No, the blue- and white-striped cotton T-shirt looked eerily like something you’d see on an emaciated prisoner at Auschwitz circa the early 1940s. The Holocaust-esque design, clocking in at a pricey $49.50, immediately drew ire in the reviews section of its online store. “Is the yellow star included or do we have to sew it on ourselves? Asking for a Jew,” one reviewer asked. (Yikes.) One has to wonder how many pairs of eyes approved that design before it hit the website — and if they all slept through the WWII part of history class.

Gap released a vague statement claiming that “it’s investigating this matter urgently,” changed the item’s name to simply “striped shirt,” and dropped the price to $25. The clothing maker eventually pulled the shirt because of clap back, but it re-released the same item, albeit in a different color scheme, which admittedly looks less like something the Nazis would pick off a rack for work camp uniforms.

Cover Photo: Gap

Photo: Gap

Still, can we all agree that horrendous acts of genocide shouldn’t be a source of clothing inspiration?

Make a statement: 14 Edgy Outfits of the 2020 Golden Globes

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.