Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 9 Edition
If not for the chicken scratches on our bedroom walls, how else would we know it's time for this week's funniest tweets? To commemorate another one in the can (and surviving the endless coronavirus isolation), we've got another funny collection for you. This week's lockdown included the protesting gym nuts, the loss of Jerry Stiller and Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself.
Humans had a pretty good run.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 15, 2020
Little Rock, pushing through quarantine pic.twitter.com/KZRM1J0kaL
— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 15, 2020
Jeff Bezos is gonna be a trillionaire. I think he did that just to piss off his ex-wife. “You wanna leave me? Fine, enjoy only having billions!”
— Adam Hunter (@AdamComedian) May 15, 2020
Judges who rule against stay-at-home orders should have to recite their decisions from a crowded mall
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 13, 2020
REAL men don’t need a MASK when we go to the store because we’re not SCARED. All we need is an ASSAULT RIFLE and maybe a ROCKET LAUNCHER in case the YOGURT tries anything STUPID
— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) May 13, 2020
Tbh I knew this was gonna be a shit show when we had to remind people how to wash their hands
— Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) May 10, 2020
Every day I count the trees in my yard and the number is never the same. Anyway I'm fine.
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 15, 2020
The talk your dog has with you when he is over you being in the house all day everyday. pic.twitter.com/maoSojTjFz
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 15, 2020
what I thought I’d look like with longer hair / what I actually look like with longer hair pic.twitter.com/8HKo2gJaRO
— Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) May 15, 2020
willy wonka: oh my god. i just had the best idea
oompa: what is it
willy wonka: ok so u know how we kill children
oompa: ya
willy wonka: what if we start making candy
— Elvish Presley (@_elvishpresley_) May 15, 2020
constantly think about the day i scrolled thru britneys instagram and clicked on a pic from years ago and found a comment from my boyfriend that just said “you look so pretty”
— Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) May 15, 2020
Whoever wrote this in front of my house, I will find you. pic.twitter.com/jzWtqKATSb
— Rob Huebel (@robhuebel) May 14, 2020
— Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@abbycohenwl) May 14, 2020
Having deflated lungs is also a sign of weakness imo https://t.co/UovLHBk0oe
— Michael 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) May 14, 2020
