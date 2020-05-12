Meanwhile in Florida: Parents Hoard and Sell School Lunches Online, Teach Master Class on Being a Colossal Prick in a Crisis

Oh Florida, don’t ever stop being you. We are living in a time unlike any other because of coronavirus. It’s a time of uncertainty (as literally any commercial right now will tell you), but we’re also living in a time that requires us to look out for our fellow human beings. People are struggling. Small local businesses are having to close, teachers are being forced to teach in ways that are completely out of their element, and many children are suffering as well. They’re not getting a standard education, they’re not able to adequately socialize and, most importantly, many children are going hungry.

For some, the breakfasts and lunches served at school are the only meals that these children get. Because of this, multiple schools across the country are working tirelessly and thanklessly to continue to provide meals for students. Many schools are providing bagged lunches to students who may otherwise go hungry. It’s a small gesture, but it’s one that helps thousands upon thousands of children.

Unfortunately, because this is America and no good deed goes unpunished, there are always those who will try to ruin it for the rest of us. Such is the case in Florida (of course), as a handful of parents have opted to sell the free lunch their children receive from the school district.

According to reports, many schools in Florida were running out of food at an alarming rate. School officials were able to trace the missing food, and they realized that a group of scumbag parents were actually picking up the designated lunches (for their children), leaving and coming back a little while later to pick up another lunch. They would then sell these meals online, profiting off of the hunger of children. While no arrests have been made (because we guess this isn’t technically illegal…it’s just immoral), the schools have since changed their policies, now requiring parents to provide their child’s student ID number each time they pick up lunch. It’s a small step in the right direction, but hopefully, it deters future douchebags from trying to take advantage of the system. Keep it classy, Florida.

