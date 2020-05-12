Unmasked Man Strolls Pantsless into Dunkin, Donuts Said to Have Covered Their Holes

We all know the phrase “no shirt, no shoes, no service.” It’s a popular sign posted on the door of convenience stores in an effort to dissuade patrons from strolling in without shoes and a shirt. Why? Because we’re not barbarians and the store probably doesn’t want to get sued if you pour scalding nacho cheese on your naked torso or cut your bare foot by stepping on an errant Ring Pop. Most people adhere to the rules and this includes a Vermont man named Benjamin Stearman. The problem was that while he was wearing a shirt (and most likely shoes), he wasn’t wearing any pants and, in the time of COVID-19 social distancing, he wasn’t wearing a mask when he recently entered a Dunkin’.

While the lack of a mask shows he doesn’t really care about giving or getting the virus, it’s the lack of pants that local police found concerning when the man entered a Dunkin’ in mid-April. Law enforcement in sleepy Ludlow, Vermont, was called to the donut shop because the man in question apparently strolled into the store and exposed his munchkins to the cashier.

Obviously, this isn’t a socially acceptable action and he was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. The most interesting aspect of this story is the fact that when police arrived on the day of the incident, the man was gone already (hopefully with a breakfast sandwich and an iced coffee). The whole ordeal was captured on video and police asked the locals to tell them who the pants-less perpetrator was. A few weeks later, thanks to a few tips, they identified the man. No word on whether or not he’s allowed to come back to Dunkin’ or if he’ll have to take his Tim Bits over to Tim Horton’s instead.

Photo: RyanJLane (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Khosrork (Getty Images)

2/12 City Official Resigns After Drinking Beer and Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting, But What Else Are We Supposed to Do? For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lydie Gigerichova (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: JackF (Getty Images)



5/12 Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images

6/12 Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Missy Modell (YouTube)

7/12 India Cops Use Giant Tongs to Apprehend Criminals in the Age of Coronavirus, Don’t Try the Salad For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/12 Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN



9/12 Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

10/12 Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

11/12 Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Detroit Home, Apparently Much Less Intimidating in His Jammies For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Macombe CSO (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.