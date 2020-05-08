Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 8 Edition

If not for the chicken scratches on our bedroom walls, how else would we know it's time for this week's funniest tweets? To commemorate another one in the can (and surviving the endless coronavirus isolation), we've got another funny collection for you. This week's lockdown included the first reopen before the next lockdown, Fauci getting locked out for being too popular and Twinkies getting made into lattes, along with Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself.

L.A. wildlife really is getting brazen during the lockdown–just today I found three Hollywood Boulevard Spidermen wandering in my yard. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 5, 2020

The hardest part of being alive during the Civil War was probably that the best candy available was a strawberry blended with chalk called like "Grisham's Reprieve" or something — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) May 8, 2020

I'm looking for a greeting card, something along the lines of "Sorry your governor is trying to kill you." — Worst Cass Scenario (@WorstCassie) May 1, 2020

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

Dear 90s Babies:

30 is NOT the new 20.

Your knees will confirm this shortly. — FunnyMaine (@FunnyMaine) May 8, 2020

I’m really trying to get the word out about Not Saying Things. Instead of saying things, you can just not say things and many still don’t know this — Caitlin (@caithuls) May 6, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, The President is the United States. https://t.co/iwPQxS8UIK — The Brooklyn Archer, Allegedly (@elonjames) May 8, 2020

This is power you can’t buy pic.twitter.com/xJDiHkWq0Q — DL (@davelozo) May 8, 2020

I want to start making tiktok videos but I don’t have a kitchen island, does anyone know if that’s allowed? — Flora underscore underscore Flora 🦄🦋 (@Flora__Flora) May 8, 2020

“Kiss From A Rose” by Seals pic.twitter.com/prsvJcZrPg — johnwhaskell (@johnwhaskell) May 7, 2020

since when is hitting rock bottom a bad thing? i love rocks and laying down. — kim. (@KimmyMonte) May 7, 2020

we are allowed to reopen for one minute — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) May 7, 2020

Seems a little early to announce something nearly three decades away. https://t.co/4MpgEI9aNO — ianabramson (@ianabramson) May 6, 2020