Weird News of the Day: Motorcycling Monkey Tries to Steal Kid, Most Unlikely Biker Gang Initiation Yet

Twitter never fails to entertain. This is especially true if you follow the account of Rex Chapman. This user posts daily content that ranges from hilarious to terrifying to both and his latest post is proof of that.

Can’t remember the last time I saw a monkey ride-up on a motorcycle and try to steal a toddler. It’s been ages…pic.twitter.com/PBRntxBnxw — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 4, 2020

Stop us if you’ve heard this one. A baby is sitting with her group of friends when, all of a sudden, a monkey on a motorcycle drives up, punches said baby in the face, and then tries to kidnap her! That’s exactly what happened in this video and, TBH, we’ve watched it about 100 times and we laugh harder each time. Are we bad people? Yes. But can you blame us? Also yes. Regardless, this monkey is no Abu from Aladdin, that’s for sure. And, honestly, if you look close enough for long enough, the baby kinda had it coming.

Cover Photo: Theo Allofs (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Khosrork (Getty Images)

2/12 City Official Resigns After Drinking Beer and Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting, But What Else Are We Supposed to Do? For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lydie Gigerichova (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: JackF (Getty Images)



5/12 Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images

6/12 Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Missy Modell (YouTube)

7/12 India Cops Use Giant Tongs to Apprehend Criminals in the Age of Coronavirus, Don’t Try the Salad For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/12 Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN



9/12 Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

10/12 Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

11/12 Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Detroit Home, Apparently Much Less Intimidating in His Jammies For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Macombe CSO (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.