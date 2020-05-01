Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 7 Edition

If not for the chicken scratches on the bedroom wall, how else would we know it’s time for another round of funny tweets? To commemorate another Friday in the can (and surviving the endless madness of coronavirus isolation), we’ve got a new collection for you below. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, you missed a lot, but this week’s lockdown included Brad Pitt playing Fauci, failed attempts to reopen the country, Twinkies getting made into lattes, LeBron James somehow getting more attention than usual and social-distance May Day baskets, along with Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself. As always, we’re here if you need us. Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.

DMs are fine. She just hasn’t responded. — Twitter (@Twitter) April 29, 2020

America getting ready to reopen pic.twitter.com/b6mM0M5cxH — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 30, 2020

In difficult times like these, Kelloggs needs to put more frosting on the Poptarts — Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@abbycohenwl) May 1, 2020

GUY WHO THINK PEOPLE CLAPPING FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS ARE CLAPPING FOR HIS NEW HAT pic.twitter.com/qDz4DkBaqK — Tynan DeLong (@TynanDeLong) April 30, 2020

ok thank u science https://t.co/BlC4hYyPOT — JP (@jpbrammer) April 30, 2020

I don't want to hear anyone calling America the greatest nation on earth ever again https://t.co/wQkv9NOZfX — maura quint (@behindyourback) April 28, 2020

how old were u when u realized all the new famous people were younger than u and your life was over — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 30, 2020

I’ve had my cat for 4 years and today I learned he doesn’t know how to eat food pic.twitter.com/VOeQzvk3IM — octopus/caveman (@OctopusCaveman) May 1, 2020

Crazy Rich Asshole (2020) pic.twitter.com/aVQDTRjJej — It's Not Disney. It's Disney Prime Video. (@GetDisneyPrime) April 30, 2020

Kids, i shit you not; there used to be a phone number you could call just to find out what time it was. — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) April 30, 2020

Quarantine Status: uncoiled the individual cinnamon rolls in a tube of dough and wrapped them into a giant one pic.twitter.com/MpmdO2SyJ1 — Mave (home version) (@MavenofHonor) April 30, 2020

when the clorox hits pic.twitter.com/CQF6fkTMoT — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 28, 2020

This is the only tiktok I have ever cared about pic.twitter.com/J2GzDSkkAP — naomi shambles (@samwhatislife) April 29, 2020

When you tell her you have a podcast pic.twitter.com/1GxHog5LC0 — David Hughes (@david8hughes) April 29, 2020